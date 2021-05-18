Contract Details For Several More 2021 Steelers Undrafted Free Agents

The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to contracts with eight undrafted free agents at the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft. Now that all those players have signed their three-year deals, we can pass along the details of four more of those deals courtesy of former NFL agent Joel Corry of CBS Sports.

Once again, let it be known that the undrafted rookie reservation amount for 2021 is $160,000, according to Corry. That number is the maximum amount of signing bonuses teams can give to undrafted free agents in 2021, and is a fixed percentage of the total Rookie Compensation Pool for 2021.

We have already posted about the three year contracts signed by cornerback Shakur Brown and outside linemaker Calvin Bundage. Today, we will recap the three-year rookie contracts signed by safety Donovan Stiner, cornerback Mark Gilbert, safety Lamont Wade, and wide receiver Isaiah McKoy.

Of those four players, Stiner received the highest signing bonus — $25,000, the same as Brown received. Gilbert’s signing bonus was $18,000 and Wade’s was $15,000. McKoy’s, however, was just $9,000. All four players received minimum base salaries for each of the three years of their contracts.

The net impact on the Steelers 2021 salary cap as a result of those four contracts being signed was just $22,333.

I’ll pass along the two remaining undrafted free agent contracts as soon as the full details become available.