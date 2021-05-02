Steelers News

Contract Details For Steelers Undrafted Free Agents CB Shakur Brown, EDGE Calvin Bundage

Posted on

The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to terms with eight undrafted free agents at the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft and now we we can pass along the details of two of those deals courtesy of former Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Once again, let it be known that the undrafted rookie reservation amount for 2021 is $160,000, according to Joel Corry of CBS Sports. That number is the maximum amount of signing bonuses teams are allowed to give to undrafted free agents in 2021 and is a fixed percentage of the total Rookie Compensation Pool for 2021.

The two undrafted Steelers free agents listed below, cornerback Shakur Brown and edge Calvin Bundage, received signing bonuses that total out at $32,500. Both players received minimum base salaries for each of the three years of their contracts.

I’ll pass along the rest of the undrafted free agent contracts as soon as the full details become available.

(2) 2021 Steelers Undrafted Rookie Contracts
Shakur Brown – Total $2,450,000 – Signing Bonus $25,000
YEAR BASE SALARY SIGNING BONUS WORKOUT BONUS ROSTER BONUS CAP CHARGE
2020 $660,000 $8,333 $- $- $668,333
2021 $825,000 $8,333 $- $- $833,333
2022 $940,000 $8,334 $- $- $948,334
Calvin Bundage – Total $2,432,500 – Signing Bonus $7,500
YEAR BASE SALARY SIGNING BONUS WORKOUT BONUS ROSTER BONUS CAP CHARGE
2020 $660,000 $2,500 $- $- $662,500
2021 $825,000 $2,500 $- $- $827,500
2022 $940,000 $2,500 $- $- $942,500
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top
error: Alert: Content is protected !!