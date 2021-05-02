Contract Details For Steelers Undrafted Free Agents CB Shakur Brown, EDGE Calvin Bundage

The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to terms with eight undrafted free agents at the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft and now we we can pass along the details of two of those deals courtesy of former Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Shakur Brown's undrafted deal with Pittsburgh Steelers included

$25,000 signing bonus — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 2, 2021

Pittsburgh Steelers signing linebacker Calvin Bundage to a free agent deal that includes $7,500 signing bonus — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 2, 2021

Once again, let it be known that the undrafted rookie reservation amount for 2021 is $160,000, according to Joel Corry of CBS Sports. That number is the maximum amount of signing bonuses teams are allowed to give to undrafted free agents in 2021 and is a fixed percentage of the total Rookie Compensation Pool for 2021.

The two undrafted Steelers free agents listed below, cornerback Shakur Brown and edge Calvin Bundage, received signing bonuses that total out at $32,500. Both players received minimum base salaries for each of the three years of their contracts.

I’ll pass along the rest of the undrafted free agent contracts as soon as the full details become available.