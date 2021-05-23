Article

Contextualization Of RB Najee Harris’ 2020 Pass Targets At Alabama (13 Games)

By now, most fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers should know quite a bit about new running back Najee Harris, the team’s first round draft pick this year out of Alabama. Not only was Harris a great ball carrier during his career, but he also developed into an accomplished pass catcher as well, evidenced by him catching 80 passes for 781 yards and 11 touchdowns in his four college seasons. Last season, Harris caught 43 passes for 425 yards and four touchdowns on 53 total targets. That’s a great sample size to contextualize on this late May Sunday.

As noted, Harris was targeted a total of 53 times in 2020. Of the 10 throws not completed to him, most were off the mark. He didn’t have any drops, per my deep dive into his total targets. That’s the first plus to note.

Predominantly, Harris was targeted awfully close to the original line of scrimmage on a good portion of the throws that went his way in 2020. Even so, he was targeted more than five yards past the line of scrimmage nine times in total in 2020. He caught seven of those passes, with three resulting in touchdowns.

On all 53 targets in 2020, Harris registered an average depth of target stat of just .283 yards. With him being a running back, that’s not overly surprising. After all, he had a lot of quick screen passes to him both by design and checkdowns. In short, that stat really isn’t worth going over too much other than noting once again that he wasn’t thrown to down the field too terribly much.

What Harris did after the catch in 2020 is the most impressive aspect of his 43 total receptions. First, Harris’ average depth of completion in 2020 was a minuscule .07 yards past the line of scrimmage, meaning right at it. He did, however, average 9.81 yards after the catch on his 43 total receptions in 2020 on his way to averaging 9.9 yards per catch in total. Of Harris’ 43 total receptions in 2020, 21 included him gaining 10 yards after making the catch. Of those catches, 18 of those 21 receptions came at or behind the original line of scrimmage.

On his 43 total receptions in 2020, Harris had a first contact average yardage stat of 5.16 yards past the line of scrimmage. That is also quite impressive. He also averaged nearly a broken tackle a catch at .907 per reception.

Pro Football Focus has Harris down for a 9.7 yards after catch number in 2020. That’s right at where I have the Alabama product through his regular season play. As you can see, Harris finished second to only Clemson running back Travis Etienne in 2020 in that stat. Etienne caught 48 passes for 588 yards.

2020 Najee Harris Pass Targets Contextualized In Order
PDIST = Pass Distance In Relation To Line Of Scrimmage
YAC = Yards After The Catch
FC = First Contact Past Line Of Scrimmage
BT = Broken Tackles

OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST LOS YDS RES PDIST YAC FC BT LINK
MIZZ 2 11:04 3 19 ALA 15 5 C 1 4 4 0 VIDEO
MIZZ 2 4:44 1 15 ALA 32 3 C -4 7 -3 1 VIDEO
TAM 2 9:30 1 10 TAM 18 16 C 13 3 13 0 VIDEO
TAM 2 1:15 1 10 ALA 36 10 C 7 3 10 0 VIDEO
MISS 1 10:25 3 4 MISS 28 4 C 4 0 4 0 VIDEO
MISS 1 4:00 1 10 MISS 43 14 C -4 18 -4 2 VIDEO
MISS 3 4:30 1 10 MISS 49 24 C -2 26 9 4 VIDEO
UGA 1 10:34 1 10 ALA 40 0 I -6 0 0 0 VIDEO
UGA 3 10:30 2 6 UGA 49 10 C 8 2 8 0 VIDEO
TEN 1 14:00 1 10 ALA 41 8 C -3 11 0 1 VIDEO
TEN 1 9:12 1 10 TEN 29 13 C -1 14 11 0 VIDEO
TEN 2 1:49 1 10 ALA 30 11 C -2 13 8 2 VIDEO
TEN 2 1:31 1 10 ALA 41 5 C 4 1 4 0 VIDEO
TEN 2 1:14 2 5 ALA 46 14 C -2 16 14 0 VIDEO
TEN 2 0:59 3 16 TEN 46 0 I 1 0 0 0 VIDEO
TEN 3 2:15 3 3 TEN 37 10 C 2 8 2 1 VIDEO
MSU 1 9:09 3 9 ALA 34 0 C -2 2 -2 0 VIDEO
MSU 1 6:01 2 18 ALA 41 10 C -4 14 8 0 VIDEO
MSU 1 3:00 1 10 ALA 43 1 C -4 5 0 0 VIDEO
MSU 3 7:05 3 13 ALA 9 10 C 2 8 6 1 VIDEO
MSU 3 1:05 1 10 MID 50 4 C -3 7 3 0 VIDEO
MSU 4 14:16 2 8 MSU 36 11 C 0 11 2 1 VIDEO
KEN 1 5:15 1 10 ALA 25 24 C -2 26 22 1 VIDEO
KEN 2 2:13 1 10 ALA 29 3 C -1 4 -1 1 VIDEO
AUB 2 14:30 1 10 AUB 32 25 C 0 25 2 2 VIDEO
AUB 3 14:25 1 10 ALA 35 0 I -9 0 0 0 VIDEO
AUB 4 14:55 3 8 AUB 31 9 C -2 11 6 0 VIDEO
LSU 1 4:32 1 5 LSU 42 -5 C -5 0 -5 0 VIDEO
LSU 2 11:51 2 4 ALA 31 8 C -5 13 -1 3 VIDEO
LSU 2 3:25 3 7 LSU 12 0 I 3 0 0 0 VIDEO
LSU 2 0:53 2 10 LSU 20 0 I 18 0 0 0 VIDEO
LSU 3 8:34 2 6 LSU 43 0 I 9 0 0 0 VIDEO
ARK 1 12:44 2 9 ARK 46 0 I -1 0 0 0 VIDEO
ARK 1 5:26 2 10 ARK 49 2 C -3 5 0 0 VIDEO
FLA 2 13:19 3 6 FLA 29 6 C -4 10 4 0 VIDEO
FLA 2 11:27 3 6 FLA 7 7 C-TD 0 7 1 2 VIDEO
FLA 2 2:28 1 10 FLA 23 23 C-TD 13 10 18 1 VIDEO
FLA 2 0:42 1 10 ALA 47 0 I -1 0 0 0 VIDEO
FLA 2 0:18 2 3 FLA 25 0 I 1 0 0 0 VIDEO
FLA 2 0:06 1 10 FLA 17 17 C-TD 6 11 13 3 VIDEO
FLA 3 12:14 1 10 FLA 45 0 I -3 0 0 0 VIDEO
FLA 3 9:25 1 10 ALA 9 14 C -3 17 9 2 VIDEO
ND 1 12:25 1 10 ALA 36 14 C -1 15 7 2 VIDEO
ND 2 3:25 2 8 ALA 37 1 C -6 7 -1 0 VIDEO
ND 3 13:05 2 7 ND 48 5 C 2 3 3 1 VIDEO
ND 3 6:40 1 20 ND 32 10 C -4 14 -1 1 VIDEO
OSU 1 12:47 1 10 ALA 44 12 C -3 15 6 1 VIDEO
OSU 2 9:00 2 3 OSU 26 26 C-TD 6 20 17 2 VIDEO
OSU 2 2:21 1 10 ALA 40 14 C -3 17 12 0 VIDEO
OSU 2 1:58 1 10 OSU 46 4 C -2 6 4 0 VIDEO
OSU 2 0:25 2 4 ALA 34 10 C 6 4 7 1 VIDEO
OSU 3 12:08 2 9 OSU 37 10 C 4 6 3 2 VIDEO
OSU 3 8:23 3 5 OSU 5 3 C 0 3 0 1 VIDEO
