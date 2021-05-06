Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your Steelers’ mailbag. First one-post draft. Like always, we’re here for the next hour to answer anything and everything on your mind.

To your questions!

Matt Smith: Awesome work this draft season, Alex. Hope you’re able to unplug for a bit and recharge at some point before Latrobe. Could you see all nine draft picks making it to the 53? Seems crazy, but I think I can make that case looking at the roster today.

Alex: Thanks Matt! Looking to take a trip this summer. Give me suggestions Steelers’ Nation because I know nothing about the world outside my house.

Hard to see all nine make it. Good deal of holes on this roster but still, nine? And three of them from the 6th/7th round. Someone won’t play quite as well as the team hoped, someone will get hurt, some other UDFA or futures guy or trade will take a draft pick’s spot. I don’t know who, how, or why but it’s doubtful all nine guys do. Loudermilk has a tough path. Norwood has an easier path but I could see him struggle as a poor tackler. And Harvin is hit or miss. Either he makes it or he doesn’t. We all thought Colin Holba was a lock when they took a long snapper in the 6th round. Lost out to Canaday.