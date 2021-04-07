Watch: The Depot 180 – April 6 – Episode 112

Episode 112 – April 6, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three minute update.

Today, I talked about the draft coverage on Steelers Depot as the team has done an excellent job compiling nearly two hundred scouting reports. I also talk about the buzz surrounding Najee Harris to the Steelers in the draft and Steven Nelson’s free agency status.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad free version.