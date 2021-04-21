Watch: The Depot 180 – April 20 – Episode 116

Episode 116 – April 20, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Mike Tomlin was signed to a three year extension today which gives him an opportunity to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers through 2024. Today, I discussed this extension and some historical context. I also discussed some reports from Tony Pauline regarding who the Steelers are locked in on in the upcoming NFL draft.

