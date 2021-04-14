Updated Steelers History Of GM Kevin Colbert Trading During Drafts

Are you hoping that the Pittsburgh Steelers will trade up or down in the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft? If you are hoping for the latter, I would temper those hopes just a tad between now and the first night of the draft as the Steelers just haven’t done a lot of first-round trading back dating back to 2000, the first year in Pittsburgh for general manager Kevin Colbert with the team.

While Colbert has made quite a few trades during actual drafts so far in his 20 seasons with the Steelers, only three times has he moved up in the first-round of a draft during the annual event. The last time he did so was way back in 2019 when he moved the Steelers up from No. 20 overall in the first-round to No. 10 overall to select inside linebacker Devin Bush. Prior to the 2019 trade up for Bush, the last time Colbert moved up in a draft was way back in 2006 when he moved the Steelers up from No. 32 overall in the first-round to No. 25 overall to select wide receiver Santonio Holmes. Three years prior to that in 2003, Colbert moved the Steelers up in the first-round from 27th overall to 16th overall to select safety Troy Polamalu.

Colbert, however, has moved up a few times in a second-round of a draft to get a player the Steelers coveted. The last time, however, that Colbert did move up in a second-round was in 2004 when he moved the Steelers from 44th overall to 38th overall to select cornerback Ricardo Colclough. Colbert also moved the Steelers up in 2001 from 50th overall to 39th overall to select linebacker Kendrell Bell.

As far as trading down in the first round of a draft goes, only once has Colbert done so and that lone transaction came back in 2001 when he moved the Steelers down from 16th overall to 19th overall to ultimately select nose tackle Casey Hampton. The last time that Colbert traded down in any round during a draft was in 2010 and that deal included the team also acquiring a player in cornerback Bryant McFadden. That deal saw the Steelers give up a fifth-round selection in exchange for McFadden and a sixth-round selection that same year. That sixth-round selection was used on wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Obviously, it’s hard to predict if the Steelers will ultimately make any trades during this year’s draft, but with the team currently set to make 8 selections with two of those coming in the fourth-round and two others in the seventh-round, Colbert does have a tiny bit of draft capital to work with and especially if he wants to move up some in the second-round.

The Steelers are also likely to receive a few compensatory selections in the 2022 NFL Draft next offseason and thus Colbert might decide to work with those presumed selections in place as well.

Last year during the draft, the Steelers did not make any trades.

Steelers History Of Trading Picks During Drafts In Kevin Colbert Era