Rapoport: Omar Khan ‘More Daring And Creative’ Than Kevin Colbert, Fitting NFL’s Current Style

In his first two full offseasons in charge of shaping the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster, GM Omar Khan has been quite aggressive, spending in free agency in each of the last two offseasons to plug some holes on the roster, landing some big-name players in the process.
He’s been pretty savvy with trades, too, swinging big in some instances to land impact players. He’s also wheeled and dealed in the NFL draft, moving up and down the board to target guys he and his staff have identified.
It’s been pretty impressive to watch the “Khan Artist” work his magic.
For NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, during an appearance on the Post-Gazette’s “Chipped Ham and Football” podcast with Steelers beat writer Brian Batko, it’s been pretty evident just how much more daring and creative Khan is compared to his predecessor, Kevin Colbert.
“I think with Omar, he has been more willing to take chances, more willing to make trades, more willing to give up a draft pick for a player he wants or a player [who] can fit. Have they all worked out? Definitely not,” Rapoport said, according to video via the Post-Gazette on YouTube. “But that’s kind of what today’s NFL is about, is saying, ‘There’s a price for something. I like it, I’m gonna take a leap and if it works, great. If it doesn’t, that’s okay. We’ll make the next trade or next move or next signing.’
“There’s just a group of younger GMs now who aren’t risk…Like, it’s not like they embrace the risk, but they are okay with it. And I think Omar Khan is like that. So he’s been a little more daring and creative than Kevin Colbert was. And I think today’s NFL probably demands that.”
Today’s NFL landscape, where it’s all about chasing a championship, swinging for the fences and taking advantage of good-to-great quarterback play and affordable contracts in a certain window, demands that.
Take a look around the league. Look at the teams that have star-level quarterbacks and look at how aggressive they typically are. It’s not reckless, but they are calculated. Even teams with good quarterbacks on rookie pay-scale contracts are aggressive. Look at the Houston Texans this offseason after a historic rookie season by C.J. Stroud.
They swung for the fences, and rightfully so. If it works, great. If not, you try again.
That seems to be the mindset Khan has, especially with the 2024 season ahead with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields under contract for one season at a very affordable price tag.
The Steelers were already spending big on the defense coming into the offseason. Even after the moves to land Wilson in free agency and Fields via trade, the Steelers were aggressive adding pieces defensively, including signing Patrick Queen and DeShon Elliott in free agency to shore up linebacker and safety, and then trading for cornerback Donte Jackson.
This past offseason built off a very aggressive offseason ahead of the 2023 season for Khan, in which he signed linebackers Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts in free agency, traded for wide receiver Allen Robinson II, signed guard Isaac Seumalo and landed cornerback Patrick Peterson all in free agency. Then, a few days into training camp, he signed linebacker Kwon Alexander to shore up the position further.
Not all of his moves have worked out as anticipated or hoped for, but after 20+ years of the Steelers largely avoiding free agency, rarely engaging in trades and quietly going about their business in the draft, Khan has brought a fresh perspective from a roster-building standpoint.
His work has been praised, with some believing he’s put together the Steelers’ best roster in five years. For Rapoport, the landscape of the league demands it. To his credit, Khan has stepped up in a major way, seized upon his opportunity and done wonders so far.
Check out the full interview between Batko and Rapoport below.