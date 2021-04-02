The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Recent Signings, Pro Day News, Karl Joseph, Zaven Collins, Teven Jenkins, Reader Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 98 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers most recent free agent visitor, safety Karl Joseph. We discuss the Steelers past interest in Joseph and how he would fit with the Steelers if signed.

The Steelers have signed two more free agents since our Wednesday podcast episode, so Alex and I tell what all we know about linebacker Jarvis Miller and receiver Mathew Sexton.

The Steelers continue to make their annual pro day rounds and the media interviews with players are starting to wind down as well. Alex and I discuss where the Steelers have been the last several days and who they likely went to see. We also discuss some players who have said recently they have been in contact with the Steelers during the pre-draft process.

Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins had a great media session recently as did Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins. We discuss those in this podcast episode.

The contract numbers for several players have finally hit the NFLPA website so Alex and I go over some numbers that have surfaced and provide a full recap of where the Steelers currently sit regarding the 2021 salary cap.

We then wrap up several loose ends late in this Friday show and then answer a few questions we have received recently from listeners.

