The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Most Recent Signings, James Conner News, Mock Recaps, Draft Studies, Reader Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 101 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ most recent signings, two defensive linemen.

We go over what the signings might mean for the Steelers when it comes to the 2021 NFL Draft and more. We also talk briefly about the possibility that inside linebacker Avery Williams will re-sign with the Steelers soon based off of his Monday Instagram post.

Free agent running back James Conner was back in news on Monday and again on Tuesday morning so we go over what the latest is on him and where he ultimately signed midway through the show.

I posted my first mock draft of 2021 on Monday so Alex and I review it top to bottom. We also touch on the latest two-round mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN.

Alex has his annual positional draft study series now underway and his most-recent offering on interior offensive linemen produced one eye-opening prospect. We also go over his running back results from Sunday as well.

We then wrap up several loose ends late in this Friday show and then answer a few questions we have received recently from listeners.

Episode 100 of Season 11

