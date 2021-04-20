Steelers Sign HC Mike Tomlin To Three Year Contract Extension

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is one of the longest tenured head coaches currently in the NFL and that tenure is now expected to last at least three more years as of Tuesday morning.

According to the Steelers, Tomlin has now been signed to a three-year contract extension and that contract will keep him at his current position through at least the 2024 season.

“I am pleased to announce we have extended Mike Tomlin’s contract through the 2024 season,” Steelers President Art Rooney II said via a statement. “Mike is one of the most successful head coaches in the National Football League, and we are confident in his leadership to continue to lead our team as we work to win another championship.”

Tomlin, who became the Steelers head coach in 2007, is now entering his 15th season with the team in 2021. He is just the third Steelers head coach the team has had since the 1969 season.

“I am extremely grateful for this contract extension and want to thank Art Rooney II and everyone in the organization for the support in my first 14 seasons,” Tomlin said via a statement. “We have a goal of winning the organization’s seventh Super Bowl championship, and I couldn’t be more enthusiastic about this upcoming season.”

Tomlin, who is currently the third longest tenured head coach in the NFL, has a career 145-78-1 (.650) regular season record, ranking him 12th in NFL history with a regular season record of 67 games over .500. Tomlin’s 145 regular season wins are tied for 21st overall in NFL history and are third most among active NFL head coaches.

In his 14 seasons as the Steelers head coach, Tomlin has led his teams to seven AFC North titles, nine playoff berths, and two Super Bowl appearances, with one of those culminating in a championship.

Prior to becoming the Steelers head coach, Tomlin was the defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings for one season and prior to that he was the defensive backs coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2001-2005.

“We have a goal of winning the organization’s seventh Super Bowl championship, and I couldn’t be more enthusiastic about this upcoming season,” Tomlin said of the upcoming season.