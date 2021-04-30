Steelers Select Alabama RB Najee Harris In The First-Round Of The 2021 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected Alabama running back Najee Harris with the 24th pick of the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

During the 2020 season, Harris rushed for 1,387 yards and 24 touchdowns and he also caught 36 passes for another 346 yards and three touchdowns. For his college career, Harris, who is listed at 6014, 230-pounds, rushed for 3,764 yards and 44 touchdowns in addition to catching 73 passes for 702 yards and another 10 touchdowns. Harris also registered 26 runs of 20 yards or longer during his college career at Alabama.

Harris is the first running back drafted by the Steelers in the first round since 2008 when the team selected Rashard Mendenhall. The Steelers haven’t drafted an Alabama product in the first round since 1951 when they selected Clarence “Butch” Avinger, a quarterback, fullback, and punter, ninth overall that year.

Harris, won the Doak Walker Award as college football’s top running back. He’s the first Doak Walker winner to be drafted in the first-round since Melvin Gordon (2015).