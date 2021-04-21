Reports: Hines Ward To Join Florida Atlantic Coaching Staff

Hines Ward will reportedly continue his coaching career, this time at the college level. According to reports, first noted by The Owl’s Nest, Ward will work with the Florida Atlantic coaching staff, coaching alongside WRs coach Joey Thomas.

Per The Owl’s Nest.

“The latest comes in our confirmation that former NFL star Hines Ward will join the team in an off-field coaching role…He will be working side by side with newly-promoted Owls receivers coach Joey Thomas, who also played in the NFL.”

That report was confirmed by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

Source: Former #Steelers and #Georgia wide receiver Hines Ward is set to join #FloridaAtlantic's coaching staff. Ward, who played 14 NFL seasons, spent 2019-20 as a Jets offensive assistant. @FAU_Owls_Nest first reported the move, noting Ward will work with WRs coach Joey Thomas. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) April 21, 2021

This is far from Ward’s first coaching job. He spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the summer of 2017, mentoring then-rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster. In 2019, he was hired as an offensive assistant with the New York Jets. Now, he’s moving to the college game.

Ward’s name has been discussed more in recent weeks in comparing his Hall of Fame credentials to that of the recently retired Julian Edelman. Most football fans have noted that if Edelman deserves a spot in Canton, then so does Ward, who dwarfs Edelman’s production in every area. In his NFL career, all spent in Pittsburgh, Ward recorded 1000 receptions for 12,083 yards and 85 touchdowns. In 18 career postseason games, he racked up 88 grabs for 1181 yards and ten touchdowns. He was named MVP of Super Bowl XL, famously catching a touchdown from WR Antwaan Randle El.

Despite that resume, Ward has long been on the Hall of Fame ballot but has yet to make it past the finalist stage. His path to getting inducted into Canton looks steep.