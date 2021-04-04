Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 34)

Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot. The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our mind. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.

For Episode 34, a submitted take from our very own Melanie Friedlander in which she discusses the win/loss over/under number that DraftKings posted this past week for the 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers.

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-4-4-21-episode-34

