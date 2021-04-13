Glazer: Cardinals Sign RB James Conner

The Arizona Cardinals have signed RB James Conner according to a tweet from FOX’s Jay Glazer sent out moments ago.

The @AZCardinals continued to pick up veteran free agents as they have signed former Steelers RB @JamesConner_ one day after he flew in for a visit. @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) April 13, 2021

Conner visited with the team on Monday. Terms of the contract were not immediately known.

Conner reunites with former RBs coach James Saxon, who coached him his first two years in Pittsburgh. The Cardinals were looking for running back help after losing Kenyan Drake to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. Conner will compete with Chase Edmunds and presumably a rookie for the starting job.

The Steelers drafted Conner in the third round of the 2017 draft. He started 33 games, rushing for over 2300 yards and 22 touchdowns. Injuries have slowed his career, never appearing in all 16 games in a single season, and limited him to just 23 appearances over the past two seasons.