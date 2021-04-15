Eric Ebron Says He’s Tired Of Playing Against New Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney

The Cleveland Browns signed defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year contract on Wednesday and at least one player currently under contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers wasn’t thrilled to see that happen. That player is none other than tight end Eric Enron.

Ebron, as you can see in his tweet from Wednesday, has been playing against Clowney since high school. He went to tweet that he is tired of doing that.

I have been playing Clowney since high school 🙄 safe to say i’m tired of his ahh 😂 — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) April 15, 2021

Ebron first attended North Providence High School in Rhode Island. He later moved to North Carolina, where he attended Ben L. Smith High School in Greensboro. He played both tight end and defensive end while there. As for Clowney, a native of Rock Hill, South Carolina, he attended South Pointe High School. He obviously went on to play his college football at South Carolina while Ebron played his at North Carolina.

Come to find out, North Carolina and South Carolina only played once while Clowney and Ebron played for their respective colleges. South Carolina won that 2013 game 27–10. Ebron, by the way, had three receptions for 32 yards in that loss. As for Clowney, who reportedly shook off a stomach virus earlier in the week to play in that game, he did not have a sack in the contest and finished with three first-half tackles.

Clowney, who was originally selected first overall by the Houston Texans in the 2014 NFL Draft, has since played for the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans prior to signing with the Browns. Last season with the Titans, Clowney had 19 total tackles, four passes defensed, four tackles for loss and six quarterback hits in eight games played in.