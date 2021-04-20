2020 Draft Class Review – G Christian Montano (Undrafted)

The 2021 NFL Draft is drawing near, which is as fitting a time as any to take a look back at the rookie season of the Pittsburgh Steelers class from the 2020 NFL Draft. While draft analysis begins as soon as the pick is in, we now have a year’s worth of data on these players to gain more compelling insight.

Over the course of the next several days, I will be providing an evaluation of each rookie that the Steelers drafted, while also noting any undrafted free agents that were able to stick around. This will not include the likes of J.C Hassenauer and Henry Mondeaux, because while the 2020 season was their first to accrue, they were not true rookies, but rather first-year players.

The Steelers went into the 2020 NFL Draft with just six selections, including no first-round pick after dealing it in 2019 to the Dolphins for Minkah Fitzpatrick. They received a third-round compensatory pick for the loss of Le’Veon Bell. Their natural third-round pick was traded away the year before to move up for Devin Bush.

They swapped fifth- and sixth-round picks with Miami for fourth- and seventh-round picks, while they sent their previous fifth-round pick to the Seahawks for Nick Vannett. Their other fifth-round pick, which they dealt to Miami, came from the Jaguars in exchange for Joshua Dobbs.

Continuing a recent trend, the class has proven to be top-heavy in terms of early results, though there are still opportunities for those selected by them in the later rounds of the draft to develop into bigger contributors as well.

Player: Christian Montano

Position: Guard

Draft Status: Undrafted

Snaps: 0

Starts: 0 (0 starts)

One of 10 players the Steelers signed as rookie college free agents in 2021, Christian Montano was not among those who would last. In fact, he was within the first group of players who were cut from the 90-man roster as teams, by requirement, trimmed down to 80 in order to comply with Covid-19 protocols.

That means that Montano, out of Tulane, pretty much didn’t even get a chance to have a cup of coffee with the team. Because of the pandemic, there were no in-person Spring workouts. He tenure with the Steelers officially lasted from April 30 to August 2. Teams hadn’t even begun to do real practices by that point.

As was the case with so many players in his shoes, he wasn’t given much chance. But also like many, they were given opportunities this offseason to go back to their alma maters (or nearby universities) and participate in their Pro Days to get eyes on them again.

Montano participated in Tulane’s Pro Day a few weeks ago, along with several other alumni looking for jobs. I don’t know if any of the others ended up signing with any NFL teams since then, but it doesn’t appear that Montano has.