Contract Details For Several More 2020 Steelers Undrafted Free Agents

The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to terms with 10 undrafted free agents at the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft and now that all of those players have signed their three-year contracts, we can pass along the details of three more of those deals courtesy of former NFL agent Joel Corry of CBS Sports.

Once again, let it be known that the undrafted rookie reservation amount for 2020 is $123,279, according to Corry. That number is the maximum amount of signing bonuses teams are allowed to give to undrafted free agents in 2020 and is a fixed percentage of the total Rookie Compensation Pool for 2020.

The three additional undrafted Steelers free agents listed below, Josiah Coatney, Christian Montano and Spencer Nigh received signing bonuses that total out at $20,000. Coatney received the highest signing bonus of the three at $15,000. All three players received minimum base salaries for each of the three years of their contracts.

I’ll pass along the two remaining undrafted free agent contracts as soon as the full details become available.