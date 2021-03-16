Watch: The Depot 180 – March 16 – Episode 106

Episode 106 – March 16, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three minute update.

The legal tampering period of free agency has begun and the Steelers news has been non-stop. Today I discuss the players that are coming and going and the implications of compensatory picks in next year’s 2022 NFL draft.

