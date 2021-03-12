Update: Steelers Sign OG/C BJ Finney

The Pittsburgh Steelers are planning to sign back center/guard BJ Finney, according to a tweet from the Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac.

Steelers are preparing to bring back guard/center B.J. Finney to help with their depth and possibly as a replacement for retired Maurkice Pouncey, per source. Finney played with the Steelers from 2016-19 and started 13 games for them. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) March 12, 2021

Steelers sign Finney. Maybe only one more free agent move, and I think it will be a TE, preferably a blocking TE to help in the run game. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) March 12, 2021

Dulac reports the signing will become official once Finney passes a physical.

Finney is at the team's South Side facility today but first has to pass a physical. He was released by the Bengals last Friday. https://t.co/kyJOSVBJCv — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) March 12, 2021

Finney signed as a UDFA coming out of Kansas State. He signed a two-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks last offseason. But he couldn’t capture a starting job and was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals released him earlier in the week. Reportedly, his 2020 struggles stemmed from a poor offseason workout program that had him unprepared for the start of camp.

With Pittsburgh, he made 13 starts, seeing time at center and guard.

Finney will be the first step in replacing Maurkice Pouncey, who retired several weeks ago.

UPDATE (12:56 PM): It will be a one-year contract according to Adam Caplan.