Update: Steelers Sign OG/C BJ Finney

The Pittsburgh Steelers are planning to sign back center/guard BJ Finney, according to a tweet from the Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac.

Dulac reports the signing will become official once Finney passes a physical.

Finney signed as a UDFA coming out of Kansas State. He signed a two-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks last offseason. But he couldn’t capture a starting job and was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals released him earlier in the week. Reportedly, his 2020 struggles stemmed from a poor offseason workout program that had him unprepared for the start of camp.

With Pittsburgh, he made 13 starts, seeing time at center and guard.

Finney will be the first step in replacing Maurkice Pouncey, who retired several weeks ago.

UPDATE (12:56 PM): It will be a one-year contract according to Adam Caplan.

 

