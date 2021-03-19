The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Friday News, Smith-Schuster Re-signing, Nelson On Trading Blocks & More

Season 11, Episode 92 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this late Friday emergency show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and that of course means going over the re-signing of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster as well as discussing the team giving cornerback Steven Nelson permission to seek a trade.

Alex and I go over all the details with these two huge news items on Friday. We talk about the who, what, when, where and why and how much of each new item. We also wonder if there might be another surprise or two in the near future and especially after something is done with Nelson.

The Steelers also have another wide receiver they are about to sign so Alex brings up that topic for us to discuss on the last Friday show.

We then wrap up several loose ends late in this Friday show to close things out.

