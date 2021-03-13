NFL Draft

Steelers Send Assistant O-Line Coach Chris Morgan To Oklahoma Pro Day

Though not nearly as flashy as say, where Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert are going, there was one important piece of Pro Day info worth sharing from yesterday’s workouts. At Oklahoma, the Pittsburgh Steelers sent at least two scouts/coaches to their Pro Day. One of which included new assistant offensive line coach Chris Morgan. We caught a glimpse of him in some of the highlight videos shared to the Sooners’ website.

As noted in our tweet, the Sooners had a pair of offensive linemen worth watching. Highlighted by center Creed Humphrey, arguably the top center in this class and still one of the Steelers’ biggest needs. Humphrey had an elite workout. In Kent Lee Platte’s Math Bomb metrics, Humphrey had the most athletic testing score of any center he’s ever tracked. That included a 5.09 40, 33 inch vertical, and 7.54 three cone at 6’4, 312 pounds. Yes, Pro Day times naturally tend to be fast, but even if you added a couple hundredths, these are still fantastic scores.

The question is where Humphrey goes. He could be in play for the Steelers’ pick at #24, though the fact Tomlin/Colbert weren’t there is going to ding those chances a bit. If he slips to #55 and the Steelers take a RB in the first round, Humphrey could absolutely be their selection.

The other Sooner linemen there is Adrian Ealy. He’s considered to be a mid-round selection, lost in the shuffle of a strong tackle class. Our Tom Mead projects him best as a guard because of his run blocking ability but poor hand use in pass pro.

Morgan and head offensive line coach Adrian Klemm have had a busy schedule this week. While Morgan was scouting Humphrey and Ealy, Klemm worked out Wisconsin-Whitewater C/G Quinn Meinerz and North Dakota State’s Dillon Radunz.

