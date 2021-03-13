Steelers Send Assistant O-Line Coach Chris Morgan To Oklahoma Pro Day

Though not nearly as flashy as say, where Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert are going, there was one important piece of Pro Day info worth sharing from yesterday’s workouts. At Oklahoma, the Pittsburgh Steelers sent at least two scouts/coaches to their Pro Day. One of which included new assistant offensive line coach Chris Morgan. We caught a glimpse of him in some of the highlight videos shared to the Sooners’ website.

At least two Steelers' scouts/coaches made the trip to Oklahoma today. Including assistant offensive line coach Chris Morgan. There to see OC Creed Humphrey and OT Adrian Ealy. Humphrey definitely on Steelers' radar. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/jzOt0fwStm — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) March 12, 2021

As noted in our tweet, the Sooners had a pair of offensive linemen worth watching. Highlighted by center Creed Humphrey, arguably the top center in this class and still one of the Steelers’ biggest needs. Humphrey had an elite workout. In Kent Lee Platte’s Math Bomb metrics, Humphrey had the most athletic testing score of any center he’s ever tracked. That included a 5.09 40, 33 inch vertical, and 7.54 three cone at 6’4, 312 pounds. Yes, Pro Day times naturally tend to be fast, but even if you added a couple hundredths, these are still fantastic scores.

Creed Humphrey is a OC prospect in the 2021 class. He scored a 10 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1 out of 484 OC from 1987 to 2021. Splits projected, unofficial testing, but on his way to possibly having the highest #RAS for a Center ever.https://t.co/4M42BZppb4 pic.twitter.com/v77szZl5im — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 12, 2021

The question is where Humphrey goes. He could be in play for the Steelers’ pick at #24, though the fact Tomlin/Colbert weren’t there is going to ding those chances a bit. If he slips to #55 and the Steelers take a RB in the first round, Humphrey could absolutely be their selection.

The other Sooner linemen there is Adrian Ealy. He’s considered to be a mid-round selection, lost in the shuffle of a strong tackle class. Our Tom Mead projects him best as a guard because of his run blocking ability but poor hand use in pass pro.

Morgan and head offensive line coach Adrian Klemm have had a busy schedule this week. While Morgan was scouting Humphrey and Ealy, Klemm worked out Wisconsin-Whitewater C/G Quinn Meinerz and North Dakota State’s Dillon Radunz.