SportsLine Now Has Raiders, Dolphins As Favorites To Land Smith-Schuster In Free Agency

The second day of legal tampering for the 2021 NFL season is now underway and it follows a first day that was extremely busy and included several players agreeing to deals that will be consummated after 4:00 p.m. EST on March 17. Pittsburgh Steelers soon-to-be unrestricted free agent wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was not one of those many players to agree to a deal so now we sit and wait to see if that happens on Tuesday. If you trust the odds, Smith-Schuster will likely land with either the Las Vegas Raiders or the Miami Dolphins, according to SportsLine.

Via SportsLine NFL oddsmakers: Which team will sign Juju Smith-Schuster? Raiders +200

Dolphins +300

Jets +500

Patriots +600

Colts +800

Giants +900

Washington +1000

Texans +1100

Bengals +1200

Ravens +1400

49ers +1500 pic.twitter.com/SsEY8EkcfI — SportsLine (@SportsLine) March 15, 2021

The Raiders being the favorites at +200 isn’t overly surprising and especially on the heels of them losing wide receiver Nelson Agholor to free agency on Tuesday. The Raiders have been cited as a team expected to have interest in Smith-Schuster in free agency for several weeks now. As for the Dolphins possibly being a landing spot for Smith-Schuster soon, that would make some sense as well. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Smith-Schuster have both worked out together last offseason, not that that means much. The Dolphins could definitely use another wide receiver, however.

Smith-Schuster has reportedly told some of his Steelers teammates that he expects to sign elsewhere in free agency. That probably explains why SportsLine doesn’t have the Steelers listed in their tweeted-out odds. The Steelers re-signed cornerback Cameron Sutton on Monday and that now leaves them with roughly $2.5 million in 2021 salary cap space to work with. The team is also expected to re-sign tackle Zach Banner in the coming days as well.