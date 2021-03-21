Article

Ryan Switzer Asking For Prayers After Son’s Return To Hospital

Posted on

Some unfortunate news to share with you guys. In a previous update, Ryan Switzer and the Switzer family happily announced their son was able to return home after a health scare and positive COVID diagnosis. Sadly, Switzer sent out a pair of tweets over the last several hours asking for more prayers after his son was readmitted to the hospital.

He tweeted another update a few hours ago.

As difficult as that is for him and his family, the Steelers and football community have been great in rallying around the Switzers in providing as much support as possible. And we all here from Steelers Depot continue to wish them nothing but the best.

Pittsburgh traded for Switzer for the 2018 season. He served as the team’s punt and kick returner while also logging time on offense, catching 44 passes across two seasons. Off the field, Switzer was heavily involved in the community and made regular appearances at children’s hospitals. 

He spent 2020 on the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad and signed a futures contract with the team after the season.

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

To Top
error: Alert: Content is protected !!