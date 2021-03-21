Ryan Switzer Asking For Prayers After Son’s Return To Hospital

Some unfortunate news to share with you guys. In a previous update, Ryan Switzer and the Switzer family happily announced their son was able to return home after a health scare and positive COVID diagnosis. Sadly, Switzer sent out a pair of tweets over the last several hours asking for more prayers after his son was readmitted to the hospital.

We are back at the hospital after Christian had more significant bleeding this morning. We’re frustrated but more so just exhausted seeing our son suffer. We’re asking for prayers for the doctors as they work to find a diagnosis & strength for Christian as he battles. — Ryan Switzer (@Switz) March 20, 2021

He tweeted another update a few hours ago.

Christian is currently undergoing another transfusion. His hemoglobin dropped too much overnight. He needs his count back up in order to be stable enough for scans today. We’re asking for prayers that the blood takes to him safely & for a diagnosis today. — Ryan Switzer (@Switz) March 21, 2021

As difficult as that is for him and his family, the Steelers and football community have been great in rallying around the Switzers in providing as much support as possible. And we all here from Steelers Depot continue to wish them nothing but the best.

Pittsburgh traded for Switzer for the 2018 season. He served as the team’s punt and kick returner while also logging time on offense, catching 44 passes across two seasons. Off the field, Switzer was heavily involved in the community and made regular appearances at children’s hospitals.

He spent 2020 on the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad and signed a futures contract with the team after the season.