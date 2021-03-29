Report: Steelers Re-signing P Jordan Berry To One-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back punter Jordan Berry, inking him to a one year-deal, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and the team.

Berry, who previously was the Steelers punter for the previous five seasons heading into 2020, failed to make the team’s roster in 2020 out of training camp. Instead, the Steelers chose to sign veteran punter Dustin Colquitt just before the start of the regular season. Five games into the 2020 regular season, however, the Steelers had seen enough bad out of Colquitt, so they parted ways with him and brought back Berry.

Berry punted 57 times for the Steelers in the regular season for 2,609 yards with a long of 62 yards. He averaged 45.8 yards per punt and registered a net average of 40.5. His net average ranked 15th in 2020. 23 of his punts were inside the opponent’s 20-yardline. He didn’t have any punts blocked and 22 of his punts were fair caught. Berry also was the holder for kickers Chris Boswell and Mathew Wright on field goals and extra point attempts. In the Steelers lone playoff game, Berry punted three times for 41.7 yard average and a net of 32.3 yards. His long punt against the Browns was 59 yards, however. One of his three punts landed inside the Browns 20-yard-line. One of the three resulted in a touchback.

Berry and Corliss Waitman are the two punters currently on the Steelers roster. It’s possible the Steelers add another name into the mix during or after next month’s draft.