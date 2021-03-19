Ravens Made Strong Recruitment Push At Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Friday, we found out that wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will remain with the Pittsburgh Steelers for at least one more season. We also found out on Friday that Smith-Schuster probably came really close to becoming a member of the Baltimore Ravens for 2021.

The Ravens reportedly went all out in attempting to recruit Smith-Schuster these last several days to start the new league year and the Steelers wide receiver revealed as much on Twitter Friday via a response to Baltimore cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

My bad bro 🤣 had your teammates and coaches calling throughout. I appreciate you guys. Respect you and the org a lot. Best of luck this offseason and see you this yr ✊🏾 https://t.co/t4qiFEqD6i — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 19, 2021

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson also did his best to recruit Smith-Schuster to Baltimore as well.

According to several Friday morning reports, the Ravens offered Smith-Schuster up to $13 million for 2021 to sign with them. $4 million or so of that he reportedly could have earned via incentives, however. The Steelers are reportedly going to pay Smith-Schuster just $8 million for 2021 and with four extra years tacked on as voidable ones to keep his cap charge low this season.

Sources tell me these were the other offers KC 8 mill with 3 mill incentives

Steelers 8 mill

Baltimore 9 mill 4 incentives — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) March 19, 2021

Ravens offer to JuJo was for $9.5M plus 3.5m incentives. Steelers deal is $8M for 1 year, no incentives. Lamar Jackson was recruiting JuJu I'm told. He opted to stay — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 19, 2021

Could you imagine if Smith-Schuster had taken the Ravens offer? Seeing him in a Ravens uniform twice in 2021 would have been a tough chore for sure. I would imagine there would be a lot of Smith-Schuster Steelers jerseys burnt to a crisp by now as well.

In the end, all is well that ends well. Smith-Schuster shunned the Ravens to stay with the Steelers and he left money on the table in Baltimore to do just that. I bet Humphrey can’t wait now to face Smith-Schuster in 2021 and remind him about him not returning his offseason direct message recruitment attempt.