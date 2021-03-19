New Contract Details For Steelers DL Chris Wormley

The Pittsburgh Steelers came to terms on a new contract with defensive lineman Chris Wormley on Thursday and we now know the full breakdown of the two-year, $4.5 million deal.

According to Ian Whetstone of Steel City Insider, Wormley received a signing bonus of $1.2 million as part of the two-year deal and base salaries of $1 million and $2.3 million in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

The Steelers brought back Chris Wormley for $4.5 million over two years. $2.2 million this year, including $1.2 million to sign. $1.6 million cap hit this year. So they got him cheaper than Alualu. On the other hand, I’m not sure how much competition there was for his services. — Ian Whetstone (@IanWhetstone) March 19, 2021

Wormley’s cap charge in 2021 will be just $1.6 million and his cap charge in 2022 is scheduled to be $2.9 million. After roster displacement takes place, the Steelers will use just $940,000 in salary cap space to sign Wormley.

After the new Wormley deal, the Steelers are now $2,632,586 under the cap and once again, I account for the $792,000 workout bonus placeholder amount.