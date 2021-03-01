JJ Watt Announces He’s Signed With The Arizona Cardinals

JJ Watt’s new home will be in Arizona. In a tweet posted moments ago, Watt announced he’s signing with the Cardinals, a move I don’t think anyone anticipated.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, it’s a two-year, $31 million deal. $23 million of that is guaranteed.

The Cardinals were never thought as real players in the Watt’s sweepstakes. Most reports had the top contenders as the Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns, and Buffalo Bills. But Watt made it clear he was tight-lipped about his decision and signing with the Cardinals, hardly even mentioned as a potential destination, is proof of that.

For Steelers’ fans, it confirms what we basically already knew. Watt wasn’t coming to Pittsburgh to join his two brothers. But it’s a good landing spot for him to play in the NFC. Signing with the Browns, for example, would’ve made the Steelers’ path to capturing the AFC North crown again that much more difficult.