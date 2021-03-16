Fowler: Steelers Release ILB Vince Williams

The Pittsburgh Steelers have cut inside linebacker Vince Williams, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The Steelers are releasing veteran linebacker Vince Williams, per sources. Williams played eight years in Pittsburgh and amassed nearly 479 tackles and 20.5 sacks. The move saves $4 million on the cap. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 16, 2021

The team made the news official just after 4:30.

We have terminated the contract of LB Vince Williams.https://t.co/8gI6q3Gf03 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 16, 2021

Williams becomes a cap casualty, freeing up $3.34 million in cap space with his release post-roster displacement. His release has been speculated for weeks.

A 6th round pick from Florida State, the Steelers drafted him in 2013. He was thrust into a part-time role his rookie season following Larry Foote’s season-ending injury. In eight years with the team, he recorded 479 tackles, 20.5 sacks, and two interceptions. Williams was best-known for his run-stopping, blitzing, and leadership.

Last season, Williams started 14 games, recording 70 tackles, three sacks, and recovering a pair of fumbles.

Williams, 31, will look to continue his career elsewhere. He should earn a low-level contract as a two-down thumper with another team.

Robert Spillane is expected to replace Williams as the team’s starting ILB next to Devin Bush. Bush is rehabbing from a torn ACL but expected to be ready for Week One of the regular season. Other in-house options include Ulysees Gilbert III and Marcus Allen. Allen converted from strong safety to play inside linebacker this past summer. It’s also possible the Steelers add to the position in the draft, probably with a Day Three pick.