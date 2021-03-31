NFL Draft

Florida WR Trevon Grimes Says He’s Talked To Steelers, Models Game After Chase Claypool

Posted on

Florida WR Trevon Grimes said he’s had Zoom calls several teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, during the pre-draft process. During his Wednesday session with the media following his Pro Day workout, he confirmed he talked with the team. He also said he models his game after big-bodied receivers like Calvin Johnson, D.K. Metcalf, and Chase Claypool.

When asked specifically about Claypool, Grimes said he admired his fluidity in route-running despite his big frame. Grimes has a similar body type, weighing in at 6’4, 220 at Florida’s Pro Day. And like Claypool, he flashed some freaky speed.

 

After transferring from Ohio State, Grimes was a downfield threat with the Gators, averaging nearly 15 yards per catch over the course of his college career. In 2020, he caught 38 passes for 589 yards and a whopping nine touchdowns. But in a deep receiver class, he’s not projected to be taken until mid Day Three.

That could work well for a Steelers’ team unlikely to seriously consider a WR until the final day of the draft. Re-signing JuJu Smith-Schuster made the position less of a priority but Kevin Colbert has drafted a wideout in all but three of his drafts. Smith-Schuster is one a one-year deal while James Washington is entering the final year of his rookie contract. A guy like Grimes could replace him in 2022.

We hope to have a complete scouting report on Grimes before next month’s draft.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top
error: Alert: Content is protected !!