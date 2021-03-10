Dulac: Steelers Haven’t Talked To DeCastro About New Contract

Little nugget of information tucked away in the Post-Gazette Gerry Dulac’s chat from today. In one of the answers he gave, he says the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t spoken with OG David DeCastro about a contract extension.

Here’s his full response to a question about creating cap space via extensions with Joe Haden or DeCastro.

“I could see them doing a new two-year deal for Haden, something to ease the cap hit. I have no problems with DeCastro. They have not asked him about any type of new contract.”

DeCastro, who turned 31 in January, is entering the final year of the five-year extension he signed in September of 2016. This past season was one of his worst in the league, likely influenced by early season injuries he never got over. Over his career, he’s made six Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams. He’s made the Pro Bowl for the past six seasons.

Pittsburgh’s already witnessed plenty of changes to their offensive line over the past 12 months. Ramon Foster retired a year ago. Maurkice Pouncey followed him this offseason. Alejandro Villanueva is one week away from becoming a free agent while Matt Feiler’s future in Pittsburgh is cloudy, himself set to be a free agent. Feiler does have a higher chance of returning though than Villanueva. DeCastro is one of the final pieces of the “old guard,” the great starting five that was kept together for years: Villanueva, Foster, Pouncey, DeCastro, and Marcus Gilbert.

A contract extension would free up 2021 cap space and all but ensure DeCastro finishing his career with the Steelers. But it’s unknown if the Steelers have any appetite to do an extension and even if they are, they clearly aren’t in a rush to do so. But just because they haven’t yet spoken with DeCastro doesn’t mean they won’t hammer out a deal. They probably haven’t talked to TJ Watt about a new contract yet either.

Other Steelers who could get extensions include Steven Nelson and as mentioned above, Watt. Watt is almost certain to have a new deal in place before the start of the 2021 season. It should be the largest ever for a defensive player. Dulac also mentions Haden as a possible extension candidate, though that seems far from certain, and may include voidable years similar to Ben Roethlisberger’s new deal.