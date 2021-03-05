Bengals Release OL B.J. Finney

The Cincinnati Bengals have released former Pittsburgh Steelers’ center/guard B.J. Finney, the team announced moments ago.

It was a completely predictable move. Finney signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks during the 2020 offseason. But he failed to carve out a role for them and was traded to the Bengals at the deadline for DE Carlos Dunlap. Finney carried a $3.1 million base salary for 2021, a number the Bengals had no intentions of keeping him at. Finney didn’t play a single offensive snap in 2020.

It’s possible a reunion with the Steelers occurs. Pittsburgh didn’t want Finney to walk last offseason but didn’t haver the money or opportunity the market could offer. After such a quiet season, Finney shouldn’t cost much more than the minimum. Now, the Steelers have a large role at center following Maurkice Pouncey’s retirement. Finney’s been a long-time Steelers’ fan so him coming back on a cheap one or two-year deal makes plenty of sense for both sides. Pittsburgh’s expected to be in the mix for a veteran interior offensive linemen. Earlier today, we released our wishlist of other possible names.

Pittsburgh originally signed Finney as a UDFA in 2016. He played in 59 games for the team, making 13 starts and seeing time at center and guard.