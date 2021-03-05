Ben Roethlisberger Now Poised To Set More NFL Records In 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Thursday that they had come to terms on a new contract with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and that now means the veteran will play an 18th NFL season in 2021. It also means that Roethlisberger should be able to add a few more NFL records to his collection in 2021 as well.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, Roethlisberger is now poised to set a new NFL record for most seasons spent all with one franchise by a quarterback. Currently, Dan Marino (1983-1999) and John Brodie (1957-1973) are tied with Roethlisberger for playing the most seasons with the same organization at 17.

2021 will be Big Ben’s 18th with the Steelers. The “record” for most seasons spent all with one franchise by a QB in NFL history is 17. Dan Marino (1983-99 with Dolphins) and John Brodie (1957-73 with 49ers) h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/Al8vjVHRXh — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 4, 2021

That’s not the only NFL record Roethlisberger figures to break in 2021. According to Elias Sports, Roethlisberger could also set the record for most starts all-time by a quarterback who played for only one NFL franchise as he is currently tied for third. He currently sits at 231 with only Marino (240) and Eli Manning (234) ahead of him.

The top four: Dan Marino (240), Eli Manning (234), Roethlisberger (231) and John Elway (231). https://t.co/61zRkjBuTl — Elias Sports Bureau (@EliasSports) February 24, 2021

But wait, there’s more, and big one at that.

Also, according to Elias Sports, Roethlisberger’s 60,348 career passing yards are currently second-most in NFL history for a player who spent his entire career with one franchise. Roethlisberger is only 1,013 yards behind Dan Marino (61,361) in that category so there’s a good chance breaks that record in 2021 as well.