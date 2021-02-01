The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Rudolph Future, Cap Compliant Path, URFAs, Senior Bowl, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 77 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the passing of Patricia Rooney a few days ago and the outpouring of reaction from around the NFL that has produced. We also talk about to day being the 12th anniversary of the Pittsburgh Steelers last Super Bowl win.

Steelers team president art Rooney II recently talked about backup quarterback Mason Rudolph so that results in Alex and I having a long conversation about his future in 2021 and beyond.

How will the Steelers get salary cap compliant in the next six weeks? Alex and I have a lengthy talk about the plan I detailed for that to happen in addition to talking about what the NFL number might be based on Rooney’s recent comments.

Alex and I mix in talk about Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in this podcast episode. We also go over the Steelers list of offensive players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents in six weeks. We also look at the onus that new offensive coordinator Matt Canada now faces right out of the chute in 2021.

The Senior Bowl took place over the weekend so Alex and I go over a few thoughts on players that stuck out in that game.

We then wrap up several loose ends late in this Monday show before turning our attention to several questions we received from listeners of the show since Friday.

