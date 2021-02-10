The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Roethlisberger’s Contract, QB Draft Talk, Free Agent Fits, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 81 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and his contract. We look at it from a $4 million cap cost perspective in 2021 and go from there. We also discuss the likelihood of the Steelers drafting a quarterback early this year even if Roethlisberger does return.

Alex and I then discuss two of the higher rated quarterbacks in this year’s draft, Kyle Trask and Mac Jones, We also talk about the need for quarterback game experience at the college level as it relates to success probability at the NFL level.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians had a juicy comment about the Steelers this week, so Alex and I cover that topic briefly in this show.

Alex and then spend time talking about recent major media articles that revolve around best fits for some of the Steelers soon-to-be unrestricted free agents. Additionally, we talk about a few players some of those media outlets believe would be good fits for the Steelers in free agency.

We then wrap up several loose ends late in this Wednesday show before turning our attention to several questions we received from listeners of the show since Friday.

