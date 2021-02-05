Steelers To Hire Chris Morgan As Assistant Offensive Line Coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to hire Chris Morgan to be the team’s assistant offensive line coach, according to tweets and reports from The Athletic’s Dan Duggan and Mark Kaboly. Morgan was set to interview for the New York Giants’ offensive line job but is taking Pittsburgh’s offer to be Adrian Klemm’s assistant.

Morgan had been the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive line coach from 2015 to 2020 but let go amid new coaching hires. He broke into the NFL with the Oakland Raiders in 2009 as an assistant. He held the same role with Washington from 2011-2013 and Seattle in 2014 before being head line coach with Atlanta. He also served as the team’s run-game coordinator.

Morgan’s run philosophy has been zone-heavy, including outside zone, working with Kyle Shanahan in Washington and Atlanta , perhaps signaling a shift or evolution of the Steelers’ run game, which has focused on inside zone and gap/man run schemes.

Morgan never played in the NFL but was an offensive linemen for Colorado in the late 90s.

Pittsburgh’s had an assistant offensive line coach for many years now. Shaun Sarrett held that role alongside Mike Munchak while Klemm was in that position for the past two years before his promotion.