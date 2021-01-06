Watch: How The Browns’ Empty Set Beat The Steelers’ Defense

Bringing you guys another tape breakdown for the week. Even understanding the Pittsburgh Steelers rested a couple key starters Sunday, the Cleveland Browns did a great job schematically to exploit the Steelers’ coverage. Tons of empty sets out of heavy personnel, forcing Pittsburgh to ask linebackers to cover large areas of the field. The fear is the Browns will employ a similar gameplan Sunday night, relying on things they know work given their coaching COVID situation.
