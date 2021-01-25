The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Salary Cap Status, Mock Draft, Pouncey News, Super Bowl Matchup, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 74 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Super Bowl LV matchup that’s forthcoming following Sunday’s Conference Championship games. We quickly review those two Sunday games and if we can take anything from the two teams that won them and apply it to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

There was a Sunday report concerning Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey that Alex and I address early in this show and we bring everyone up to date on other recent news associated with the team as well.

We indulge listeners with the idea of the Steelers trading for current Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in this show and what all would need to play into such a transaction.

Alex and I go over the Steelers current salary cap situation for 2021 following the Friday retirement of tight end Vance McDonald. We talk Rule of 51 number and the team getting cap compliant by March 17.

Alex recently profiled Alabama running back Najee Harris for the site, so we discuss his findings. Alex also released his first mock draft of 2021 on Monday, so we go over that selection by selection as well.

We then wrap up several loose ends late in this Monday show before turning our attention to several questions we received from listeners of the show since Friday.

