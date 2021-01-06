Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Super Wild Card Week: Alualu, Williams Sidelined To Start Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first official injury report of Super Wild Card Week ahead of their Sunday home game against the Cleveland Browns and the Wednesday offering shows that two players failed to practice earlier in the day with two others being limited in their participation.

Sitting out the team’s Wednesday practice were defensive tackle Tyson Alualu (ankle) and inside linebacker Vince Williams (quadricep). Neither player was mentioned by Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on Tuesday, so we’ll have to wait and see if one or both of Alualu and Williams are able to practice in some capacity on Thursday. Williams did not play much in the second half of the Steelers Week 17 road loss to the Browns.

Limited in Wednesday’s practice for the Steelers were kicker Chris Boswell (groin) and cornerback Steven Nelson (knee). Nelson played in the Steelers Week 17 game against the Browns while Boswell missed that contest because of his groin injury. If Boswell can’t play again this Sunday against the Browns the Steelers will likely elevate kicker Matthew Wright from the practice squad again.

The other player on the Steelers Wednesday injury report, safety Terrell Edmunds (shoulder), practiced fully earlier in the day. Edmunds, like Boswell, missed the Week 17 game due to his injury. It marked the first NFL game that Edmunds has missed since being drafted by the Steelers.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is not on the injury report on Wednesday and that means he likely practiced fully. During a normal week, Roethlisberger usually sits out on Wednesday. He, however, along with outside linebacker T.J. Watt, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, and center Maurkice Pouncey, were held out of the team’s Week 17 game against the Browns so they could all rest up for the playoffs.

As previously reported, Steelers inside linebacker Robert Spillane and guard Matt Feiler both resumed practicing on Wednesday. Both, however, remain on the Steelers Reserve/Injured list as of Wednesday evening. Both have a shot at being activated by Sunday.

Cornerback Joe Haden, tight end Eric Ebron and outside linebacker Cassius Marsh are all still on the Steelers Reserve/COVID-19 list as of Wednesday evening. Haden is expected to miss Sunday’s playoff game against the Browns while the hope is that Ebron and Marsh will be able to come off the COVID list in the next few days and be available to play on Sunday.