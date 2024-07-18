Chris Boswell ‘Bulking’ In Preparation For New Kickoff Rule, Kuntz Says: ‘He’ll Get In There’

The 2024 NFL season should be full of surprises, and a large part of that is the introduction of the new kickoff rule. In an effort to make the play safer, and also more exciting to watch, the NFL competition committee passed the XFL-style kickoff rules. The return and coverage units line up closer together and can’t move until the ball is caught. One of the unintended consequences of this rule is the kickers themselves getting more involved in tackling. What does that mean for Pittsburgh Steelers K Chris Boswell?

Shawn Syed of Sumer Sports put together a fantastic breakdown of the XFL kickoff stats for a look at what to expect in the NFL this season. In his findings, the kicker was credited for 3.9 percent, or 14 of the total tackles on the kickoff play. He noted that does not count the missed tackle made by kickers or plays in which they were involved but not fully credited for the tackle. It isn’t going to be an every-game thing, and it may not happen as often as people are making it out. But every kicker will find themselves involved in the making of a special teams tackle this season, and probably more than once.

Long snapper Christian Kuntz recently debuted The Christian Kuntz Podcast and discussed this topic when he was asked if Chris Boswell is ready to make some tackles.

“There was a stat that said 17 percent of kickoffs in the XFL, the kicker made the tackle, or at least was in on the tackle. That’s a crazy number, man,” Kuntz said. “[Boswell is] bulking. He could tackle, he’ll throw it- he’ll get in there.

“I hate to say, I think there’s gonna be more injuries at kicker this year because of these tackles.”

The Steelers unfortunately know all too well about kickers getting injured making tackles. In 2015, Shaun Suisham’s career was effectively ended after attempting to make a tackle in the Hall of Fame game, resulting in a torn ACL. It probably wasn’t the best idea to get in on the tackle in a preseason game under the old kickoff rules, but Suisham did, and it cost him dearly.

The vast majority of kickers in the NFL never played any other position. A lot of them come from soccer or were pure specialists throughout their high school and college careers. Boswell is listed on the Steelers’ website at 6-2, 185 pounds. At his height, that is a pretty slender frame overall, and his body isn’t used to the rigors of colliding with NFL athletes save a few occasions throughout his nine-season career.

Some NFL teams are reportedly trying out safeties or other special teams players at kicker in preparation for possibly needing to go that route on kickoffs. Kicking a 55-yard field goal is not something that is easily replaceable, so teams stand to lose an important piece if the kickers start dropping like flies on special teams tackles.

Kuntz appeared to be at least somewhat joking about Boswell bulking up, but it wouldn’t be the worst idea to make sure his body is in the best shape of his life.