Steelers Thursday Injury Report Super Wild Card Week: Smith-Schuster Added With Knee Designation

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second official injury report of Super Wild Card Week ahead of their Sunday home playoff game against the Cleveland Browns and the Thursday offering shows that two players have been added to it after failing to practice earlier in the day.

Not practicing on Thursday for the Steelers were wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and defensive end Isaiah Buggs (illness). Hopefully Smith-Schuster and Buggs will both be able to return to practice on Friday. Regardless of what happens with Buggs, he’s not guaranteed to be active on Sunday against the Browns and especially if the Steelers only dress five total defensive linemen. Rookie defensive tackle Carlos Davis might get the fifth helmet over Buggs Sunday night.

The other five players on the Steelers injury report this week, defensive tackle Tyson Alualu (ankle), inside linebacker Vince Williams (quadricep), kicker Chris Boswell (right groin), cornerback Steven Nelson (knee), and safety Terrell Edmunds (shoulder), all practiced fully on Thursday, according to the team.

Alualu and Williams were both listed on Wednesday’s report as missing practice while Boswell and Nelson were both listed as limited participants on the Wednesday offering. Edmunds has now practiced fully two days in a row after missing the Sunday Week 17 road game against the Browns with his shoulder injury.