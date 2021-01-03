Report: Steelers GM Kevin Colbert Expected To Remain With Organization Through 2021

Will Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert be back in 2021? It certainly sounds like it, according to a Sunday morning report from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

According to La Canfora’s latest offering on the morning of the NFL’s final week of the 2020 season, Colbert, who is currently year-to-year contractually with his Steelers will sign another one-year contract after the 2020 season ends and thus remain with the organization through the 2021 season. It’s “mere formality’ at this point, according to La Canfora.

In related news, the Detroit Lions, according to La Canfora, covet Colbert for their current general manager vacancy. Colbert, however, reportedly isn’t interested in returning to the organization that he was with from 1990-1999. Colbert was the Lions pro scouting director prior to being hired by the Steelers in 2000.

Colbert addressed his year-to-year starts ahead of the 2020 season starting.

“My status is what it is, and everybody’s comfortable with that”, Colbert said. “That’s where we requested to be, and Art Rooney was comfortable with that. Coach Tomlin was comfortable with that. And it’s really about us focus on 2020. And when we talk about that, trust me, we never lose sight of what’s going to happen in 2021, be it I be here or I not be here”.

The Steelers signed Colbert to a one-year extension in early February. That one-year contract reported expires after the 2021 NFL Draft is over with. It would make sense that Colbert would sign another one-year extension in early February.