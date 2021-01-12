Panthers Interview Omar Khan For GM Position

Omar Khan narrowly missed become the GM of the Houston Texans. But his NFL opportunities aren’t over yet. The Carolina Panthers announced they’ve interviewed Khan for their vacant general manager position.

The Panthers interviewed Steelers VP of football and business administration Omar Khan and Seahawks VP of football operations Scott Fitterer today, per the team. That's 15 interviews total. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) January 12, 2021

As Getzenberg’s tweet notes, the team has interviewed a whopping 15 people for the job. That list includes Samir Suleiman, hired by Carolina away from the Steelers last year. Suleiman worked alongside Khan on the business/financial end of things in Pittsburgh’s front office. Panthers owner David Tepper spent years as a minority owner of the Steelers, making a logical connection in his interest of Khan.

Khan reportedly was nearly offered the Texans’ job before a last minute switch led the team to hire Nick Caserio for the position.

Pittsburgh losing Khan in such an important, difficult cap season would be devastating to the front office. With Suleiman gone, there’s no in-house replacement should Khan leave, too. The Steelers to have Cole Marcoux but he was only hired last year, his first full year with an NFL team.

Other candidates for the Panthers’ job include: Jeff Ireland, Jerry Reese, and Champ Kelly.