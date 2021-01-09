Matt Feiler ‘Expected To Start’ Over Kevin Dotson Tomorrow Night

Here’s some news that won’t sit well with Steelers’ Nation. After being activated from injured reserve, the PPG’s Ray Fittipaldo writes Matt Feiler is expected to start tomorrow night’s Wild Card game against the Browns.

From the PPG:

“Rookie Kevin Doston started in place of Feiler when he was injured and is expected to return to his role as a backup.”

ILB Robert Spillane, also activated off IR today, will start as well. Spillane’s rise back into the starting lineup is far less surprising than Feiler’s. Feiler has struggled in his transition from right tackle to left guard. Dotson has filled in admirably, grading out as one of football’s best pass protectors. For a pass-happy team like the Steelers, that would seem to take higher priority.

But the Steelers appear determined to return to Feiler. Feiler does bring more experience for this playoff battle and had he not gotten hurt, likely would’ve remained in the starting lineup. Earlier in the week, OC Randy Fichtner didn’t commit to starting Dotson or Feiler, saying both were receiving work.

Spillane is expected to start over Avery Williamson tomorrow and play alongside Vince Williams. It’s unclear if there will be any sort of rotation between the three. Marcus Allen is also an option for when the Steelers play their dime defense in obvious pass situations.

Update (5:30 PM): Gerry Dulac seems to be less sure of Feiler starting tomorrow. So stay tuned.