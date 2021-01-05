Alan Faneca Named Hall Of Fame Finalist; Hines Ward Is Not

Alan Faneca is one of 15 players named finalists for the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame. The HOF announced their list Tuesday evening. Faneca joins a list headlined by Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson, and Calvin Johnson.

Hines Ward was not among that group meaning he won’t be inducted into Canton this season.

Here’s the complete list.

The 15 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists: *Peyton Manning

*Charles Woodson

*Calvin Johnson

*Jared Allen

*Reggie Wayne

*Torry Holt

*Leroy Butler

*John Lynch

*Ronde Barber

*Richard Seymour

*Zach Thomas

*Clay Matthews Jr.

*Alan Faneca

*Tony Boselli

*Tony Boselli

*Sam Mills

Faneca and Ward were each named semifinalists back in November but only Faneca is making the cut moving forward. He’s no stranger to being named a finalist, having been so in all the six seasons he’s been eligible, 2016-2021. But he’s yet to be inducted with other linemen like Kevin Mawae and Steven Hutchinson getting the nod ahead of him. Hopefully this year will be the year.

Faneca is one of two offensive linemen to be named a finalist, joining Tony Boselli, who was also a finalist last season. This years class is full of great names like Manning, Woodson, and Ronde Barber. So though Faneca deserves it, there’s no guarantee he’s enshrined.

The class will be announced the day before the Super Bowl during NFL honors Scout Bill Nunn has also been named a finalist as a Contributor for the Hall. That news was announced back in August. Nunn was one of the people in building the 1970s dynasty, scouting and drafting from HBCUs most other teams ignored.

The 2021 class will be inducted with the 2020 group, postponed due to the pandemic, which included Steelers Donnie Shell, Bill Cowher, and Troy Polamalu.