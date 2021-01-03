2020 Week 17 Steelers Vs Browns Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are just an hour away from their final game of the regular season on the road in Cleveland versus the Browns. The Steelers are resting several starters, including Ben Roethlisberger, so Mason Rudolph will be at the helm on offense today.

The Browns have their own set of issues, as covid has caused issues throughout the past two weeks and they have had positive tests as recent as yesterday. The Steelers also have some players missing due to covid after Joe Haden tested positive late in the week.

The Browns must win this game to ensure their spot in the playoffs, but the Steelers have told the media that they are preparing like this is the first playoff game and they aren’t going to let the Browns walk in to the playoffs.

Steelers vs. Browns all time record: 77-59-1

Steelers at Browns: 28-38-0

Last match result: 38-7 Steelers (2020)

Notable offseason addition: DT Sheldon Richardson

Notable draft picks: OT Jedrick Wills, S Grant Delpit, DL Jordan Elliot, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Steelers Inactive Players:

QB Ben Roethlisberger

C Maurkice Pouncey

DT Cameron Heyward

OLB T.J. Watt

K Chris Boswell

S Terrell Edmunds

Browns Inactive Players:

S Tedric Thompson

C Nick Harris

G Blake Hance

T Kendall Lamm

WR Alexander Hollins

DE Joe Jackson