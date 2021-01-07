2020 South Side Questions: Who Will Wear Green Dot Sunday?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now into the regular season, following the most unique offseason in the NFL since at least World War II. While it didn’t involve a player lockout, teams still did not have physical access to their players, though they were at least able to meet with them virtually.

Even training camp looked much different from the norm, and a big part of that was the fact that there will be no games along the way to prepare for. Their first football game of the year was to be the opener against the New York Giants.

As the season progresses, however, there will be a number of questions that arise on a daily basis, and we will do our best to try to raise attention to them as they come along, in an effort to both point them out and to create discussion

Questions like, how will the players who are in new positions this year going to perform? Will the rookies be able to contribute significantly? How will Ben Roethlisberger look—and the other quarterbacks as well? Now, we even have questions about whether or not players will be in quarantine.

These are the sorts of questions among many others that we have been exploring on a daily basis and will continue to do so. Football has become a year-round pastime and there is always a question to be asked, though there is rarely a concrete answer, as I’ve learned in my years of doing this.

Question: Who will wear the green got on Sunday?

The Steelers intended to give Devin Bush the green dot the moment that they drafted him. They were able to do that this season, but once he was done for the year due to a knee injury, they had to find another option.

That option was Robert Spillane, who has missed the past four games. Avery Williamson wore the green dot for some time during his absence, but then Vince Williams, after returning from battling Covid-19, wore it as well.

With Spillane working his way back this week, the Steelers have to decide who is going to wear the green dot, and that could primarily hinge on how much they expect Spillane to play. My guess is that he and Williamson will be splitting reps, which leads me to believe that Williams will stick with the green dot.

But they could also give both Spillane and Williamson green dots provided that they’re not on the field at the same time. Cameron Sutton wore the green dot when Spillane had it and wasn’t on the field, for example.

In reality, this is a good problem to have. The Steelers have to choose between three players who are not only capable of wearing the green dot but have done so already for them this season. There are certainly teams with more concerning dilemmas than this one.