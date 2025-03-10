Fowler: Former Steelers LB Robert Spillane Agrees To Big Deal With Patriots

While it isn’t officially open yet, free agency is kicking off in the NFL. Several deals have already been done, with some former Pittsburgh Steelers landing in new homes. That includes linebacker Robert Spillane. Spillane was with the Steelers from 2019-22. While he started off primarily on special teams, Spillane grew into his own as a starter. He signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023, but 2024 was the last year of his deal. Now, he’s reportedly agreed to a deal with the New England Patriots.

“Linebacker Robert Spillane has agreed to terms with the Patriots for three years and $37.5 million with $20.6M guaranteed, per sources,” ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler wrote on Twitter on Monday.

It’s a huge payday for Spillane, who was a solid player in Pittsburgh and only got better with the Raiders. He figures to be a starting piece in the middle of the Patriots’ defense under new head coach Mike Vrabel. The Patriots were one of the worst teams in the league last year, but this offseason presents an opportunity for them to rebuild. Spillane could be a piece of that.

Most fans probably remember Spillane for a crushing hit he delivered on to Derrick Henry when the Steelers played the Tennessee Titans. The play was like a car crash, with Spillane halting Henry’s momentum. Vrabel was the head coach of the Titans at that time, and he probably remembers that play well.

Ironically enough, Spillane actually started his career with Vrabel. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018 with the Titans. That was Vrabel’s first year as their head coach. While Spillane didn’t work out there, it seems like Vrabel is happy to reunite with him.

Vrabel is also a former Steelers linebacker, which makes for another funny coincidence. The Steelers will also face the Patriots in 2025, so they should see Spillane. It won’t be the first time he’s faced his former team, though. Spillane’s Raiders played the Steelers in each of the last two seasons. Both games ended in victory for the Steelers, and hopefully that is the case again when they play the Patriots.