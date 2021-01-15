2020-2021 NFL Divisional Round Week: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and welcome to Divisional Round Weekend 2020-2021.

Well, I hope most of you have been able to finally get over the Pittsburgh Steelers loss at home last Sunday night to the Cleveland Browns in the Super Wild Card round. What a debacle that was. Surely one of the top 10 Steelers playoff losses of all-time for the team.

A lot has changed for the Steelers since Sunday and mostly related to the team’s coaching staff. The team is now on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator as of Thursday and it might be a week or more before we find out who will be tasked with running the offense in 2021. My money is on it being Jim Caldwell or Matt Canada.

Although the Steelers 2020 season is now finished, I still look forward to watching the four Divisional Round playoff games this weekend. Obviously, I will be rooting for the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns to both get “clapped” this weekend. I wouldn’t mind seeing the New Orleans Saints drub the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a second time this season as well.

Our Friday night five question playoff edition contest continues this weekend and below are this week’s offerings we would like you to take a shot at answering. Remember, you are competing for cash prizes. Below the weekly five questions is a recap of the Super Wild Card weekend five questions and tiebreaker, along with standings updates from our very own David Orochena (@subBurgher).

It’s going to be a busy and exciting next several weeks for the Steelers. Thank you to all who continue to support the site regularly and thank you for all off the great support in 2020, which was another record year for the site.

Have a blessed and safe rest of your weekend! Peace and love, peace and love!

Go Steelers!

1 – Name the quarterback that will throw for the most passing yards in the four Divisional Round games this weekend.

2 – Cleveland Brown running back Nick Chubb rushing or Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill receiving: Which one gains more yards in Sunday’s Divisional Round game?

3 – Which elder statesman quarterback will throw throws more touchdown in Sunday’s Divisional Round playoff game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady, or Drew Brees?

4 – Will the Baltimore Ravens defense intercept at least one pass from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in Saturday’s Divisional Round game?

5 – The Green Bay Packers will score over/under 23.5 points on Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams in a Divisional Round game?

Tiebreaker: How many total combined points will be scored in the four Divisional Round games that will take place this weekend?

Recap of 2020 NFL Wildcard Game Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Ben Roethlisberger completed two passes to Chase Claypool. In the first half. Officials negated a third play by calling Matt Feiler for offensive holding. A narrow 51% majority of Steelers Depot respondents earned a point by predicting under 3.5 targets for Chase Claypool. He ended the game by catching five of seven passes to him for 59 yards and two touchdowns.

Question 2: JuJu Smith-Schuster did catch a pass than traveled more than 15 yards past the line of scrimmage. 56% of respondents gained a point.

Question 3: The Steelers gained 52 yards on 16 carries. Playing catch-up the entire game negated the running attack. 47% got a point as the Steelers finished under 82.5 total net rushing yards.

Question 4: Respondents named 12 different players who they predicted would score the first touchdown Sunday night. No one picked Browns safety Karl Joseph scoring the first touchdown just 14 seconds into the game.

Question 5: Baker Mayfield threw all 34 passes for the Cleveland Browns in the wildcard game. 67% of respondents correctly answered that a Browns non-quarterback would not attempt a pass in the game.

Tiebreaker: The six teams playing this past weekend scored a total of 303 points. The median response of Depot respondents was 293.5.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Claypool 3.5 Targets 1st Half JuJu catches pass 15 yards Past LOS Steelers O/U 82.5 Rushing First TD Scored by Browns non-QB Passes SD Consensus UNDER YES OVER DIONTAE NO Correct Answers UNDER YES UNDER KARL JOSEPH NO

Everyone missed who would score the first touchdown in the game, so no weekly five-point bonus won. 16 folks answered three of five questions correctly. ImMikeD answered four of five questions correctly wins $25 for Wildcard weekend. He also predicted the tiebreaker within two points, but it was not needed. Excellent job! Contact me on my twitter handle @subBurgher to collect your winnings.

2020 Post Season leaderboard after Wildcard weekend:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE ImMikeD 5 1st pittfan 4 2nd (tie) SJT63 4 2nd (tie) Ted Webb 4 2nd (tie) PaeperCup 4 2nd (tie) Pghomer 4 2nd (tie) FlaFan47 4 2nd (tie) Steven Small 4 2nd (tie) Steelers D 4 2nd (tie) Earl 4 2nd (tie) B&G 4 2nd (tie) IC in Cincy 4 2nd (tie) Buckeye Steel 4 2nd (tie) Donte Williams 4 2nd (tie) Nik Draft 4 2nd (tie) Doc Ellis D 4 2nd (tie) Solsunforge 4 2nd (tie)

*New to leaderboard