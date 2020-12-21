Week 15 Sunday Night Game Discussion Thread

With the Pittsburgh Steelers playing on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15, we’ve had a chance to sit back and watch all of the Sunday NFL games. There is now one Sunday game left and we invite everyone to watch along and chime in below in the comments tonight.

Tonight we have the 5-8 New York Giants hosting the 9-4 Cleveland Browns in a key game for both teams. A loss Sunday night by the Browns would result in the Steelers winning the AFC North division. The Browns would also fall into third place in the AFC North with a loss Sunday night. Tonight it is Colt McCoy versus Baker Mayfield.

I have added a Sunday night game Twitter feed for the Browns versus Giants contest to this post and it should update throughout and include videos. I also have included the inactives for the remaining Week 15 Sunday game.

Cleveland Browns at New York Giants

Browns: WR Marvin Hall, S Andrew Sendejo, CB Robert Jackson, LB Mack Wilson, G Wyatt Teller, DE Joe Jackson

Giants: QB Daniel Jones, CB Darnay Holmes, WR Donte Pettis, OL Kyle Murphy, OL Jackson Barton, DL RJ McIntosh, LB TJ Brunson

